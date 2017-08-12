Gurdeep Sappal resigns as Rajya Sabha TV CEO

has resigned as CEO and CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati has been given the additional charge of the post.



"Consequent upon acceptance of the resignation of Gurdeep Singh Sappal, CEO, RS TV, with effect from August 12, 2017, he is directed to hand over the charge of CEO, RSTV to Shashi Shekhar Vempati, CEO, Prasar Bharati," an order of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said.



is owned and operated by the upper house of and the vice president is its chairman.was yesterday sworn in as the 15th vice president. His predecessor had two successive terms.In 2008, Rajya Sabha decided to start its own 24x7 TV channel and three years later, the decision was taken to hand over the reins of the proposed channel to Sappal, who was appointed as its CEO.The limited broadcast of the channel was started in August 2011 and it became a on January 26, 2012.Sappal, in a Facebook post, thanked Naidu for accepting his request of relieving him from the responsibility.Chairman A Surya Prakash congratulated Sappal and tweeted, "Change is in the air in