Gurgaon pub's woman staff thrash molester with slippers, video goes viral

Eyewitnesses alleged there was no policeman around when the incident took place.

Women employees of a pub in Gurgaon beat up an alleged with slippers in full public view, a video of which has gone viral on social media.



The incident occurred on on Saturday night. A man in an inebriated condition approached a woman employee of a pub and grabbed her from behind.



Soon after, some of her colleagues rushed to her rescue and started thrashing him with slippers. You can watch the video below:







The video of the incident rocketed around the Internet.



"We have deployed male and female constables in civil dress to take action against miscreants. We have issued strict directions to police personnel to file an FIR forthwith if the victim approaches police," Manish Sehgal, ACP and PRO of Gurgaon Police told PTI.

Press Trust of India