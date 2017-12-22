Gurjars, 4 other communities to get 1% reservation in Rajasthan

Five castes including Gurjars will get one per cent reservation within the 50 per cent legal limit in Rajasthan, a said here today.



The state took the decision yesterday to provide reservation to the Gujjar/Gurjar, Banjara/Baldia/ Labana, Gadia-Lohar/Gadalia, Raika/Rebari and Gadaria communities.



"The decision was taken to give one per cent reservation to Gurjars and other castes under the most backward category,"A notification will be issued after the governor's approval, he said.The present overall reservation percentage in the state stands at 49 per cent.The five castes were included in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) list in 1994. After the state cabinet's decision they can now seek benefits in educational institutions and job opportunities.The Assemblyin October this year passed a bill to raise OBC reservation from 21 to 26 per cent to provide five per cent quota to Gurjars and other castes.However, the high court stayed the bill as it would have increased the reservation to 54 per cent.Later, the also directed the state not to exceed the 50 per cent reservation limit.The has taken the step in the wake of widespread agitation by the community, demanding reservation under the backward class category.