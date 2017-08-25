Tweeple hail Dera chief conviction but denounce violence in Punjab, Haryana

-
ALSO READTense, curfew-like restrictions: Chandigarh, Panchkula on edge ahead of verdict on Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh convicted: Details of the 14-yr-old rape case Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh convicted; violence erupts Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh convicted in rape case: 10 facts about Dera chief Laughter is the best resistance to political bullying
-
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the news:
As #RamRahim convicted for rape & taken into custody let's take a moment to doff hat to our courts. What a week of judicial courage.— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 25, 2017
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh I?n?s?a?a?n?— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) August 25, 2017
Indian judiciary ko court-i court-i pranaam.— Avinash Iyer (@IyerAvin) August 25, 2017
Just goes to prove that if you have done wrong, even having all God in your name can't save you#RamRahimSingh #RamRahimVerdict— SwatKat (@swatic12) August 25, 2017
The judge who convicted #RamRahimSingh is the bravest man in the country. Give him a medal already.— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) August 25, 2017
Kiku Sharda right now. #RamRahimSingh pic.twitter.com/HJBs8frQ0o— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) August 25, 2017
This judge who held MSG guilty has been declared the best judge by UNESCO within 2 minutes of judgement. #RamRahimVerdict— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) August 25, 2017
Well done, everyone! pic.twitter.com/i6Cyo1eWkA— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) August 25, 2017
Me to Indian courts. #RamRahimSingh pic.twitter.com/O9nkV2eVo9— Angoor Stark (@ladywithflaws) August 25, 2017
Commander-in-Chief of Harnaya & Punjab, Shri #RamRahimSingh receiving an award for having the most violent fan following after Cows.(2017) pic.twitter.com/8TakEskUFZ— History of India (@RealHistoryPic) August 25, 2017
A hundred innocent kids died for lack of oxygen, nobody took to streets; for a rapist charlatan, tens of thousands pouring rage. #NewIndia— Sankarshan Thakur (@SankarshanT) August 25, 2017
Guys! Ram Rahim Rapist will be kept in guest house on jail premises which will be 'considered a jail' because of 'space constraints'.— Shreya Ila Anasuya (@shreyilaanasuya) August 25, 2017
This is NOT spontaneous rioting. This chaos was PERMITTED. Remember court said Khattar administration "colluded" with Dera supporters— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 25, 2017
When history of praising rapist babas will be written, Prime Minister Modi's name will figure right on top. https://t.co/NoJ97GKfwB— justice arnab (@justicearnab) August 25, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU