Tweeple hail Dera chief conviction but denounce violence in Punjab, Haryana

Chief, Singh was on Friday convicted by a CBI court in a 14-year-old rape case and Twitter cannot stop hailing the decision. The quantum of sentence will, however, be announced on August 28.



The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Border Security Force (BSF) and the state police were present inside the premises of the court, when Justice Jagdeep Singh read out the verdict. The case was registered by the CBI in 2002 against the self-styled godman after allegations of sexual exploitation of two women followers through anonymous letters.





On August 17, the Special CBI court concluded hearing in the case but reserved pronouncing the verdict for today. For the hearing, Singh was recused from appearing in person at Panchkula by the court. The Dera chief had cited medical reasons for not attending court in person.

MSG aka Messenger of God is also a sobriquet used for Ram Rahim Singh. He has also produced two drama films with his name and has played the protagonist in the movies.



Ram Rahim Singh was seen trending amidst the top three trending topics on Twitter since Thursday. The hashtag #RamRahimVerdict and #WeSupportMSG were seen all over the social media pages.



As soon as the news broke, Twitterati welcomed the decision. Others expressed their concern over the violence caused in Punjab and Haryana. People on Twitter also criticised the state government for ‘appeasing’ Rahim’s followers and allowing them to converge on the city.



Here’s how Twitter reacted to the news:



As #RamRahim convicted for rape & taken into custody let's take a moment to doff hat to our courts. What a week of judicial courage. — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 25, 2017

Singh I?n?s?a?a?n? — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) August 25, 2017

Indian judiciary ko court-i court-i pranaam. — Avinash Iyer (@IyerAvin) August 25, 2017

Just goes to prove that if you have done wrong, even having all God in your name can't save you#RamRahimSingh #RamRahimVerdict — SwatKat (@swatic12) August 25, 2017

The judge who convicted #RamRahimSingh is the bravest man in the country. Give him a medal already. — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) August 25, 2017

This judge who held MSG guilty has been declared the best judge by UNESCO within 2 minutes of judgement. #RamRahimVerdict — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) August 25, 2017

Commander-in-Chief of Harnaya & Punjab, Shri #RamRahimSingh receiving an award for having the most violent fan following after Cows.(2017) pic.twitter.com/8TakEskUFZ — History of India (@RealHistoryPic) August 25, 2017

A hundred innocent kids died for lack of oxygen, nobody took to streets; for a rapist charlatan, tens of thousands pouring rage. #NewIndia — Sankarshan Thakur (@SankarshanT) August 25, 2017

Guys! Ram Rahim Rapist will be kept in guest house on jail premises which will be 'considered a jail' because of 'space constraints'. — Shreya Ila Anasuya (@shreyilaanasuya) August 25, 2017

This is NOT spontaneous rioting. This chaos was PERMITTED. Remember court said Khattar administration "colluded" with Dera supporters — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 25, 2017