Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh eyes Dronacharya award for producing Yoga champs

Meanwhile, the Sports Ministry remains in a fix as yoga was denotified as a sport in December 2016. Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had recognised yoga to be a sport in Spetember 2015.
News was later confirmed by the YFI who shared that the yoga guru had palyed a crucial role in producing world-class yoga champions.
"He has given birth to several international yoga stars, including world and Asian champions. So, as per ministry’s policy, we recommended his name for the Dronacharya Award last month," told YFI president Ashok Kumar Agarwal to the Indian Express.
According to Singh's spokersperson Dr Aditya Insaan, the institute in Sirsa has been assisting sportspersons since 1998.
"The Shah Satnam Ji Foundation-run schools, colleges and institutions have made it to international podium finishes with only Saint Dr Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insaan as their mentor and Papa coach," said Insaan to Indian Express.
YFI, which claims to be recognised by the Indian Olympic Association, further said that it has done its part by submitting Singh's application for the award and it would be up to the ministry to decide if he is worthy of the honour or not.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU