TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Amid strict measures, 70% science, 76% arts students fail in Bihar Class 12
Business Standard

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh eyes Dronacharya award for producing Yoga champs

Application was submitted to the Sports Ministry on May 28

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Guru Ram Rahim Singh
Guru Ram Rahim Singh. (Photo courtsey: Twitter/@Gurmeetramrahim)

Haryana's popular spiritual leader, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is widely known for his movie- 'Messenger of God', has been nominated for the country's prestigious Dronacharya Award meant to honour excellence in the field sports for coaching.

According to media reports, the application was submitted to the Sport Ministry through the Yoga Federation of India (YFI) on the last date of submission on May 28.

The Yoga Guru is claiming eligibility on the grounds that he has produced national-level champions in the field of yoga.

Meanwhile, the Sports Ministry remains in a fix as yoga was denotified as a sport in December 2016. Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had recognised yoga to be a sport in Spetember 2015.
 
The Dera Sacha Sauda chief is a cult figure in Sirsa for his crusades against drugs, alcohol and prostitution.

News was later confirmed by the YFI who shared that the yoga guru had palyed a crucial role in producing world-class yoga champions. 

"He has given birth to several international yoga stars, including world and Asian champions. So, as per ministry’s policy, we recommended his name for the Dronacharya Award last month," told YFI president Ashok Kumar Agarwal to the Indian Express.

According to Singh's spokersperson Dr Aditya Insaan, the institute in Sirsa has been assisting sportspersons since 1998.

"The Shah Satnam Ji Foundation-run schools, colleges and institutions have made it to international podium finishes with only Saint Dr Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insaan as their mentor and Papa coach," said Insaan to Indian Express.

YFI, which claims to be recognised by the Indian Olympic Association, further said that it has done its part by submitting Singh's application for the award and it would be up to the ministry to decide if he is worthy of the honour or not. 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh eyes Dronacharya award for producing Yoga champs

Application was submitted to the Sports Ministry on May 28

Application was submitted to the Sports Ministry on May 28
Haryana's popular spiritual leader, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is widely known for his movie- 'Messenger of God', has been nominated for the country's prestigious Dronacharya Award meant to honour excellence in the field sports for coaching.

According to media reports, the application was submitted to the Sport Ministry through the Yoga Federation of India (YFI) on the last date of submission on May 28.

The Yoga Guru is claiming eligibility on the grounds that he has produced national-level champions in the field of yoga.

Meanwhile, the Sports Ministry remains in a fix as yoga was denotified as a sport in December 2016. Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had recognised yoga to be a sport in Spetember 2015.
 
The Dera Sacha Sauda chief is a cult figure in Sirsa for his crusades against drugs, alcohol and prostitution.

News was later confirmed by the YFI who shared that the yoga guru had palyed a crucial role in producing world-class yoga champions. 

"He has given birth to several international yoga stars, including world and Asian champions. So, as per ministry’s policy, we recommended his name for the Dronacharya Award last month," told YFI president Ashok Kumar Agarwal to the Indian Express.

According to Singh's spokersperson Dr Aditya Insaan, the institute in Sirsa has been assisting sportspersons since 1998.

"The Shah Satnam Ji Foundation-run schools, colleges and institutions have made it to international podium finishes with only Saint Dr Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insaan as their mentor and Papa coach," said Insaan to Indian Express.

YFI, which claims to be recognised by the Indian Olympic Association, further said that it has done its part by submitting Singh's application for the award and it would be up to the ministry to decide if he is worthy of the honour or not. 
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh eyes Dronacharya award for producing Yoga champs

Application was submitted to the Sports Ministry on May 28

Haryana's popular spiritual leader, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is widely known for his movie- 'Messenger of God', has been nominated for the country's prestigious Dronacharya Award meant to honour excellence in the field sports for coaching.

According to media reports, the application was submitted to the Sport Ministry through the Yoga Federation of India (YFI) on the last date of submission on May 28.

The Yoga Guru is claiming eligibility on the grounds that he has produced national-level champions in the field of yoga.

Meanwhile, the Sports Ministry remains in a fix as yoga was denotified as a sport in December 2016. Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had recognised yoga to be a sport in Spetember 2015.
 
The Dera Sacha Sauda chief is a cult figure in Sirsa for his crusades against drugs, alcohol and prostitution.

News was later confirmed by the YFI who shared that the yoga guru had palyed a crucial role in producing world-class yoga champions. 

"He has given birth to several international yoga stars, including world and Asian champions. So, as per ministry’s policy, we recommended his name for the Dronacharya Award last month," told YFI president Ashok Kumar Agarwal to the Indian Express.

According to Singh's spokersperson Dr Aditya Insaan, the institute in Sirsa has been assisting sportspersons since 1998.

"The Shah Satnam Ji Foundation-run schools, colleges and institutions have made it to international podium finishes with only Saint Dr Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insaan as their mentor and Papa coach," said Insaan to Indian Express.

YFI, which claims to be recognised by the Indian Olympic Association, further said that it has done its part by submitting Singh's application for the award and it would be up to the ministry to decide if he is worthy of the honour or not. 

image
Business Standard
177 22