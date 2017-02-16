TRENDING ON BS
Gwalior youth suspected crossing India-Pak border for ISI training camp

Police are probing the whereabouts of the youth, who was last seen in Thatipur area

IANS  |  Gwalior 

A youth of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city — who was reported missing for the last three months — is suspected to have crossed the border and is getting training at an Inter Services Intelligence camp in Pakistan, informed sources said on Wednesday.

Madhav Nagar resident Sunita Khushwaha told media on Wednesday that her son Vishal, who went missing three months ago, called up two days ago and said he was undergoing Army training in "Gangasagar area of Rajasthan", which seemed a suspect claim.

She said Vishal sounded anxious and after brief conversation between the two, the phone was disconnected. Thereafter, she could not contact him. Neither did he call again.

The sources said Vishal was known to at least one of the 11 persons arrested in Madhya Pradesh on charge of spying for the ISI since both lived in the same neighbourhood in the city. It led to suspicion about Vishal undergoing training at the ISI camp in Pakistan.

Gwalior Superintendent of Police Ashish told IANS that Vishal's mother had complained to Madhav Nagar police station on Wednesday.

He said police were probing the whereabouts of Vishal, who was last seen in Thatipur area.

