Hackathon on June 3: EC challenges AAP, other parties to hack EVM

The of India (ECI) on Saturday demonstrated the working of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail System (VVPATs) in the capital. The poll watchdog held a press conference here at Vigyan Bhavan, where it briefed the media on the functionality of EVMs and how they have proved to be infallible.



Doubts have been cast on the functionality of EVMs but commission has duly examined the complaints, said Nasim Zaidi, Chief Election Commissioner.

ECI throws an open challenge to all and state political parties from June 3 onward to hack EVMs, he added.

Comparing EVMs used in India to other countries, CEC said: "EVMs used in India are far, far superior than EVMs used worldwide. EVMs used in Netherlands, Ireland and Germany are privately manufactured. They have no independent verification system. These countries lack end-to-end administrative and legal framework. They also lack auditability which we have introduced 100 per cent. Voting data which was stored in machine used in Netherlands was transferred using CDs. Our machines store the date internally and not transferred anywhere."

"Our machines have end-to-end security protocols and administrative safeguards," he added.



"People who questioned reliability of EVMs have not yet submitted any proof or credible material to support their claim," said Nasim Zaidi.

The Chief Election Commissioner stated that replacement of internal circuit of EVMs was not possible. "Our EVMs have strong technological features and are tamper-proof, " he said.

threw an open challenge to all the political parties who opposed the EVMs.

In the hackathon, each and state recognised party can nominate three authorised persons. Political parties will have to confirm their interest by 5 pm by May 26 through an online application.





No manipulation of is possible, asserted and said improving election process is responsibility of all stakeholders.

"Replacement of internal circuit of EVMs is not possible. Our EVMs have strong technological features and are tamper- proof," said Zaidi. "Only these persons will be allowed to participate in challenge. If the challenger violates our guidelines or withdraws, the challenger would fail," said CEC.

EVMs can be opened for visual inspection during Challenge 2, because this is allowed during first level check. However, machines can’t be opened during Challenge 1 because they’re kept in sealed state after polls, said CEC.

The today demonstrated the working of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail System (VVPATs), while brushing aside the tampering allegation.

Asserting that tampering is a wrong allegation, B.P. Mishra, a technical officer of Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), demonstrated as how the and VVPAT work.

" tampering is not possible and the allegations of its malfunctioning are wrong," Mishra told ANI.

ECIL employee Kharesh Yadav also demonstrated the procedure of and VVPAT.

"These machines have a standalone printer. When any ballot button is pressed, a slip is generated carrying voter's and candidate's name," Yadav told ANI.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) yesterday said that the live demo of EVMs and VVPATs by the ECI will ensure credibility and the authenticity of the voting machine will be retained.

"It is Election Commission's duty to convince every citizens and every political party about the credibility of the It is between the and the parties who are crying foul needlessly. I am sure that the will ensure credibility and the authenticity of the EVMs will be retained," BJP leader S. Prakash told ANI.