Haji Mastan's son threatens Rajinikanth: Don't portray him as don, smuggler

Tamil actor and superstar has received a legal notice from Sundar Shaekhar, who claims to be the son of Haji Mastan Mirza.

In the legal notice, Sundar has asked not to depict Haji Mastan as a 'smuggler and an underworld don'.

There are speculations that will play the role of the don, who lived between 1926 and 1994, in his next film with Pa Ranjith.

"I further state that you are depicting my God Father and a well-known national political leader as a 'Smuggler and Underworld Don', which are highly unacceptable and I strongly oppose such misrepresentation of my God Father." reads notice.

He added, "There is a huge political party behind him and all party workers are in a state of anger on such misrepresentation of him as a smuggler or and if any such attempt is made by you to produce any such film, then I shall be constrained to adopt legal proceedings and it is needless to say that the same shall be entirely at your risks as to costs and consequences, which please note."

However, Sundar also wrote, "If you are really interested in making films on the lifestyle of Late Shri Haji Mastan, even I am interested in making a Biopic on my God Father as I am a Producer and a represented lifetime member of Indian Motion Picture Producer's Association.