Hand grenade shaped lighter creates tizzy at Metro station

An abandoned hand grenade shaped cigarette on Tuesday caused some anxious moments for security agencies at a station in the capital.

Officials said the incident was reported from the Sector 28 station (Violet Line) of around 9.30 am when a passenger informed on-duty CISF personnel about a grenade-like object kept on the wall near an escalator in the station.

Soon after, they said, the area was cordoned off by CISF personnel and a bomb disposal and canine squad was rushed in to undertake anti-sabotage checks against the possible ammunition.

It was then ascertained that the dark green coloured grenade-like object was only a plastic replica of the original and was a gas used to light cigarettes.

"As the area where the grenade-like object was kept is not under CCTV surveillance and is much behind the security check area, it could not be ascertained as to who kept it there.

"Possibly, it was abandoned by some commuter before taking the Metro as it would have been recovered by security personnel during manual frisking or x-ray scanning of the baggage," they said.