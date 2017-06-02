TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Modi in Russia: 2 more units at Kudankulam nuclear plant under new pact
Business Standard

'Happy to be back in Putin's hometown': Modi recalls 2001 Russia visit

Shortly after becoming Gujarat CM, Modi had visited Russia with then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

IANS  |  St Petersburg 

Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the 18th India Russia Annual Summit, at Konstantin Palace, in St. Petersburg, Russia. Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday fondly recalled his visit to this Russian city 16 years ago when he came as part of the delegation of then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"I am happy to be back in President (Vladimir) Putin's hometown," Modi said while jointly addressing the media with the Russian President following the annual bilateral summit.

He said that in 2001, soon after he became the chief minister of Gujarat, he came as part of the Indian delegation and signed an agreement of cooperation between his state and the Russian province of Astrakhan while Vajpayee and Putin, who was also then President, watched.

"Today, I am standing with President Putin and watching the signing of agreements," Modi said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

'Happy to be back in Putin's hometown': Modi recalls 2001 Russia visit

Shortly after becoming Gujarat CM, Modi had visited Russia with then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Shortly after becoming Gujarat CM, Modi had visited Russia with then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday fondly recalled his visit to this Russian city 16 years ago when he came as part of the delegation of then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"I am happy to be back in President (Vladimir) Putin's hometown," Modi said while jointly addressing the media with the Russian President following the annual bilateral summit.

He said that in 2001, soon after he became the chief minister of Gujarat, he came as part of the Indian delegation and signed an agreement of cooperation between his state and the Russian province of Astrakhan while Vajpayee and Putin, who was also then President, watched.

"Today, I am standing with President Putin and watching the signing of agreements," Modi said.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

'Happy to be back in Putin's hometown': Modi recalls 2001 Russia visit

Shortly after becoming Gujarat CM, Modi had visited Russia with then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday fondly recalled his visit to this Russian city 16 years ago when he came as part of the delegation of then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"I am happy to be back in President (Vladimir) Putin's hometown," Modi said while jointly addressing the media with the Russian President following the annual bilateral summit.

He said that in 2001, soon after he became the chief minister of Gujarat, he came as part of the Indian delegation and signed an agreement of cooperation between his state and the Russian province of Astrakhan while Vajpayee and Putin, who was also then President, watched.

"Today, I am standing with President Putin and watching the signing of agreements," Modi said.

image
Business Standard
177 22