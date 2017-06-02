'Happy to be back in Putin's hometown': Modi recalls 2001 Russia visit

Prime Minister on Thursday fondly recalled his visit to this Russian city 16 years ago when he came as part of the delegation of then prime minister

"I am happy to be back in President (Vladimir) Putin's hometown," Modi said while jointly addressing the media with the Russian President following the annual bilateral summit.

He said that in 2001, soon after he became the chief minister of Gujarat, he came as part of the Indian delegation and signed an agreement of cooperation between his state and the Russian province of Astrakhan while Vajpayee and Putin, who was also then President, watched.

"Today, I am standing with President Putin and watching the signing of agreements," Modi said.