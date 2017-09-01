Harayana Police issues lookout notice against Honeypreet, Aditya Insaan

The Haryana Police on Friday issued a lookout notice against the jailed chief's adopted daughter and key Dera functionary Aditya Insaan, Panchkula Police Commissioner A S Chawla said.



Police said they were looking into allegations of a conspiracy to free chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh after he was convicted in rape case on August 25.



While Aditya has earlier been charged with sedition, the charges against Honeypreet were not immediately known.Chawala said details regarding the lookout notice against the two would be made public later in the day.Airports, bus stands and railway stations across the country have been alerted, officials said.The conviction of the Dera head in a 2002 rape case had triggered arson and violence in Haryana that claimed 38 lives and injured over 250 people on August 25. While 32 people had died in the violence in Panchkula, six people died at Sirsa, where the sect headquarters is located.A special court in Panchkula had sentenced the Dera chief to 20-year imprisonment in the rape case on Monday.50-year-old Ram Rahim Singh is lodged in the Sunaria jail in Rohtak district, where a thick blanket of security has been thrown around.An FIR was earlier lodged in Panchkula police station following a statement by a newspaper reporter against two key functionaries of the Dera, Aditya Insan and Dhiman Insaan. The duo have been booked for sedition. Dhiman was taken into custody yesterday and sent on week-long police remand by a court in Panchkula.Five Haryana policemen, who were part of the chief's security and were charged with sedition, were dismissed from service, state police chief B S Sandhu said yesterday.