Harish Kapadia, who has won the 'Oscar of Climbing'

Early in November Harish Kapadia was conferred the Piolets d’Or Asia Lifetime Achievement Award from the Union of Asian Alpine Associations, which hands out the “Oscars of climbing”. How did he celebrate? By climbing another mountain, of course.

This time, he and his group headed out to explore Incheon in South Korea. “It was just a day-long trek,” clarifies Kapadia, the only Indian to win the prestigious award. The self-deprecating remark is completely in character for the unassuming 72-year-old. But his achievements are staggering: his major ...