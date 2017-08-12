Harsukhbhai Dobariya: The birdman of Junagadh

Monsoon is summer for Harsukhbhai Dobariya. For the four months of the monsoon season between June and September, the septuagenarian wakes up daily at 5 am, wraps up his morning chores hurriedly before stationing himself at his farm by 6 am. Within half an hour, hundreds of parrots and sparrows are perched on the 55-square-foot-wide structure made out of steel rods on his four-acre farmland, pecking at pearl millet cobs. The birds have their fill till 10 am before flying back, only to return by 3 pm for another round till 6 in the evening. At the end of the day, Dobariya, his ...