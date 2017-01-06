Haryana: 80-yr-old woman found dead with mutilated genitals

A bottle was found inserted in the victim's private parts

An 80-year- was found dead at her house in Bhatgaon village of district with a bottle inserted in her private parts, with police suspecting it to be a case of murder.



The victim's body was first noticed by her son, Jai Bhagwan, on Wednesday morning when he came down from the first floor of the house, police said on Friday.



The toilet cleaner bottle was forcefully inserted in the private parts of the woman. She died due to excessive bleeding, a police officer said.



A case under relevant sections of IPC, including section 302 (punishment for murder), has been registered and investigations in the matter are underway, said the Sonipat DSP Aryan Chaudhary.

Press Trust of India