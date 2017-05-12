Haryana court issues bailable warrant against Ramdev for 'beheading' remark

A on Friday issued a bailable warrant against yoga guru for his remarks made in last year against those refusing to raise the slogan of 'Bharat mata ki jai'.

On March 2, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Harish Goyal had issued summons to after a complaint was filed by Congress leader and former Haryana minister Subhash Batra seeking registration of an against the yoga guru.

"A bailable warrant has been issued by the court here today against Ramdev," Batra's counsel O P Chugh told reporters.

The ACJM has directed to furnish Rs 1 lakh personal surety during the execution of warrant and also to appear in court on June 14.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer R K Anand had also argued the case recently on behalf of Batra.

While speaking at a function here in April last year, had said that but for the rule of law he would have "beheaded" lakhs of people for refusing to chant 'Bharat mata ki jai'.

His remarks had drawn sharp condemnation from various quarters, including opposition parties.

Batra said he had lodged a police complaint against last year for alleged criminal intimidation and other offences under IPC.

"However, as the police did not register an FIR, I approached the court," he said.

is Haryana's brand ambassador for promotion of yoga and ayurveda.

He had made the remarks while addressing a large gathering here during a peace rally organised after the violent Jat agitation.