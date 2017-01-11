Haryana eyes expat investment

Haryana on Tuesday went all out to woo expatriate investment by kicking off the with much pomp and flair in a palace-like setting.

Traditional motifs alongside modern screens and shows of technological prowess greeted visitors, in addition to a plethora of inspirational and salutary hoardings highlighting the achievements of the state. A statuette of the Make in India lion also made a prominent appearance.

The opening session of the event — themed Connected by Roots, — saw the presence of several dignitaries, including Haryana's Chief Minister and Union Minister for Power, Coal and Renewable Energy Piyush Goyal. A star of the evening was Kapil Dev. The cricketer made a moving speech on the athletic talents of the state and the role of the state's women in sports.

Focusing on the transition of Haryana from an agrarian economy to a rapidly modernising state where technology and administration go hand in hand, Goyal highlighted the progress the state has made under Khattar. He said such events provide an inspiration for greater commitment of the diaspora.

The Union minister stressed on Haryana's role in the International Solar Alliance, which would have its global headquarters in Gurugram. Calling Haryana the land of entrepreneurship, Goyal ended his speech saying the state was set to play an indelible part in the Centre's vision for a modern India. Sector-specific sessions are slated to start on Wednesday.