Haryana govt increases grant for co-op milk producers by Re 1 per litre

The government has hiked the grant given to cooperative producers in the state by Re 1 a litre.

The increase in grant will become effective under the 'Mukhya Mantri Dugdh Utpadak Protsahan Yojna'. producers will now be getting Rs 5 a litre from the earlier Rs 4 a litre.

A budget provision of Rs 35.40 crore has been made under the scheme for the period between April 1 and September 30, 2017, an official release said here today.

The release said that a grant of Rs 31.17 crore had already been provided between April 1 and September 30, 2016.

It also said that the state government has implemented a scheme to provide 'Kanyadan' of Rs 1,100 for the marriage of producer members' daughters.

About Rs 10.66 lakh had been distributed among the beneficiaries up to March 31, 2017. Apart from this, a scholarship scheme has also been implemented for the children of producers of cooperative societies.

Under this scheme, a lump sum amount of Rs 2,100 and Rs 5,100 respectively were being handed out to the children scoring above 80 per cent marks in class 10 and plus two examinations.

Scholarships amounting to Rs 39 lakh have been distributed to eligible students up to March 31, 2017.

A group personal accident insurance scheme has also been implemented for the producers of cooperative societies.

Unregistered members of such societies are also being included under the insurance scheme. Eighteen insurance claims have so far been settled by the insurance company, it said.