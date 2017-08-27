Haryana, Punjab govts asked to identify Dera chief's assets, properties

Authorities in Punjab
and Haryana
have started identifying movable and immovable assets
of the Sirsa-headquartered Dera Sacha Sauda on the directions of the high court, officials said on Sunday.
Revenue officials of the two states have been compiling details of properties
and assets
of the Dera, the quasi-religious sect headed by Gurmeet Ram Rahim
Singh, convicted of raping his two followers.
Banks
have been asked to provide details of accounts of the Dera.
"A list of the Dera's assets, incomes, bank accounts and properties
is being prepared on a war footing," one of the officials connected with the exercise in the twin states of Haryana
and Punjab
said.
The Punjab
and Haryana
High Court
asked the two states to submit by Tuesday a list of the Dera's properties
and assets
which can be attached "in case it is found that they and their followers are responsible for damaging properties".
After the Dera chief was convicted by a CBI court
in Panchkula
on August 25, his followers went on a rampage setting fire to vehicles and railway stations, besides damaging public and private properties.
Thirty-six people were killed and more than 250 injured in violence in Panchkula
and Sirsa.
The high court
had refrained the Dera from transferring, selling or leasing out its properties.
The Dera has 'Nam Charcha Ghars' (congregation centres) in many parts of Haryana
and Punjab.
While the sect's headquarter is located in Sirsa
in Haryana, its biggest congregation centre in Punjab
is at Salabtpura in Bathinda.
The hearing on the quantum of sentence against the 50-year- old self-styled godman, now lodged in Rohtak jail, will be held on Monday.
