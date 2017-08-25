Haryana, Punjab on edge; Dera chief to appear in court today

The Army was called out in Panchkula on Thursday, where a is set to deliver its verdict in a rape case against Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Friday, even as large parts of Haryana, and remained in a virtual lock-down mode.

In Sirsa also, where the Sacha Sauda is based, army was called out to ensure peace. A curfew was imposed in the highly sensitive Sirsa town and three neighbouring villages on Thursday, officials said.Meanwhile, thousands of ‘premis’, as followers are known, continued to flock to Panchkula for a glimpse of their Pita ji, posing a tough challenge for the security agencies.

The Sacha Sauda followers, estimated to be over 150,000, camped in parks, on the road in Panchkula to show solidarity with their icon. However, their whopping numbers numbers created a security nightmare.

The inability of the Manohar Lal Khattar in to stop the massive build up earned it a rap on Thursday from the and High which made it clear it would not allow a repeat of violence witnessed during last year’s Jat agitation when several people were killed. The court, which was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a Panchkula resident, warned that it could even take action against the DGP if proper security arrangements were not made. The also asked the Centre to provide adequate forces for the maintenance of law and order.

In neighbouring Punjab, Chief Minister Amariner Singh authorised the state DGP Suresh Arora to impose curfew, if necessary, to maintain law and order.

Fearing trouble, especially if the verdict goes against the controversial chief, thousands of jawans, including 15,000 paramilitary troops, have been deployed in sensitive areas across and Sacha Sauda has a huge following in both the states, which are on a high alert.

Mobile internet services were suspended for 72 hours in both the states and their joint capital while authorities are keeping a close watch on social media posts also, officials said.

However, in what appeared to be some relief for a stretched administrative machinery, Ram Rahim Singh said he would appear in person before the special tomorrow while appealing to his followers to maintain peace. “I have always respected the law. Even though I am having a backache, still abiding by law, I will go to (tomorrow). I have full faith in God. Everyone should maintain peace,” the sect chief tweeted.

The sexual exploitation case was registered against the chief in 2002 by the on the directions of the and High after anonymous letters were circulated about the alleged sexual exploitation of two ‘sadhvis’ (female followers) by Ram Rahim Singh. The chief, however, has denied these charges. Apart from the Army, which has been called out in Sirsa and Panchkula and is on the standby in other areas, the Centre has rushed as many as 150 companies of paramilitary forces to and

“The central has assured all possible help to the two state governments in dealing with any situation as a large number of followers of the chief have started arriving in Panchkula, and nearby areas,” said another home ministry official.

Flag marches were carried out by security forces in Panchkula, Sirsa, Hissar and other places while many hospitals were also put on alert as a precautionary measure, the official said.

The police were keeping a close watch on social media, particularly WhatsApp groups, Facebook and Twitter, and have asked people not to spread rumours, he said.

Meanwhile in Chandigarh, a decision to suspend mobile Internet services was taken in a coordination committee meeting chaired by Governor and UT Administrator, V P Singh Badnore.

“Mobile Internet and data services have been suspended for 72 hours in Punjab, and UT with immediate effect,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ram Niwas said.

A notification in this regard was being issued, he added.

Niwas said that the ministry of railways had been requested to immediately stop the train movement towards for two days.

Similarly, buses of Roadways coming to and Panchkula had already been stopped for two days, he added added.

A joint control room of and would be set up in sector-9, where a police officer each from both the states would be deployed for better coordination, he said.