Has El Nino come or not, weathermen seem divided

The sudden rise in sea-surface over the in the last 10-15 days as indicated by some global models, has divided the Indian meteorological community, with some seeing it as first signs of resurfacing of dreaded El Nino, while others discounting the same.

However, most said that it is too early to predict as to how this would have an impact on the all-important Indian and a final picture can get clearer somewhere around May.

has had an over-bearing impact on Indian rains and 80 per cent of years has seen below-normal rains in the country, while 60 per cent have been outright drought years.

The which starts from June and ends in September is lifeline for the Indian and is also a key determinant in the broader economic sense as it provides over 70 per cent of the annual precipitation that the country gets.

Leading private weather forecasting agency, in its latest weather update issued few days back said that as per its observation international weather models have started showing resurfacing of the dreaded phenomenon, which till now was in a neutral state.

“What we are doing is that just flagging the fact that some weather models have started showing a change in temperatures in Pacific Ocean and we should be mindful of that. How much this will have an impact on India is too early to call,” Jatin Singh, CEO of Weather told Business Standard.

He said that ocean gives two major signals about one in January and another one in April.

The January one is showing emergence of El Nino, now what the April indicators show remains to be seen.

“The positive factor is that the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) – another weather phenomenon which impacts is positive this year,” Singh said.

He said in the final analysis when is in an evolving state – which it is expected to happen this year—the depends on the relative strength of and that of IOD, which is stronger.

“I’m not making any call, just pointing out to the change,” Singh said.

However, the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that any prediction on done before the ‘Spring Barrier’ which happens in the months of March to May can go woefully wrong.

“Oceans in their normal course of events get warm sometimes and cooler at other times.

When it gets slightly warmer, some global models capture it, inferring it to El Nino, which in the final analysis might not turn out to be. Therefore, to make a firm judgement on the same could be wrong,” D.S. Pai, director of Long Range Forecast in IMD told Business Standard.

He said that not all models are indicating a resurfacing of and some are still maintaining a neutral stance.

“To me personally, the situation is still neutral and a final picture will get clear in the next few months,” Pai said.