Hauz Khas rape case: Police identify accused; raids underway to nab him

The on Monday claimed that they have identified the main accused in connection to the alleged of a 24-year-old woman in Delhi's Hauz Khas area.

"After intense investigation, the accused has been positively identified. Various teams are raiding his probable hideouts and results are expected soon," the police said.

Earlier, the police launched a search for the accused, after a case was registered against unknown people for allegedly assaulting the woman.

The incident took place on February 18, when a woman, hailing from Manipur, was returning from a party in Hauz Khas village, along with her friends and cousins.

The woman told police that the incident took place around 11.30 pm, when the accused offered to drop her home.

According to the victim, the accused told her that his car was parked at some distance and led her to the adjoining Deer Park, where he allegedly raped her.