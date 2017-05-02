Have a favourite shirt, top? Simple steps to protect clothes from damage

Buying is easy but maintaining them is important. Don't store in a plastic bag and before storing dry clean them, say experts.

Designers and Y Z Jafri, and Harleen Kaur Jawanda, Chief Merchandising Officer at Trendybharat, an online shopping website. have the following suggestions:

Before packing the clothes, dry clean and wash them. Dirty clothing can attract vermin and insects which may damage your clothing so wash and iron them before storing.

Avoid plastic bags as these can trap moisture and cause mildew to form or cause the yellowing of fabrics. Acid-free boxes and tissue paper should be used as not all plastic boxes are safe as they release chemicals which could have subtle to grossly negative effects on the clothing.

The right hangers are a must. With all the same hangers, your wardrobe will look like an emporium, and if all the garments are level, they are a lot easier to see. Try the rubber covered non-slip hanger.

To deter dreaded moth holes in use lavender bags or cedar wood in your storage boxes as these natural products work really well.

Don't store your footwear with your garments as fumes from the leather and glue may cause damage and discolouration.