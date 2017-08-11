Have lost faith in human existence, writes Buxar DM before suicide

District Magistrate committed at a railway station in Ghaziabad on Friday.

Mukesh took his life by jumping in front of a train. His body was found on the railway track at a yard near the station.

According to a written note, Mukesh, a 2012-batch IAS officer, was fed up with his life and lost his belief on human existence.

"I am committing in district centre area of Janakpuri in west Delhi...By jumping off the 10th floor of the building. I am fed up with life and my belief on human existence has gone, my note is kept in a Nike bag in room 742 of a five-star (name withheld) hotel in Delhi. I am sorry, I love you all! Please forgive me," said the note, according to Senior Superintendent of H. N. Singh.

Meanwhile, a senior Delhi official said that they received information from his friends that Mukesh would commit and had gone to a west Delhi mall.

A team immediately rushed to the mall but they could not trace him. After scanning the CCTV footage, it was found that he was leaving the mall and going towards a nearby metro station, the official said.

Mukesh had left two days ago, informing the officials that he would be visiting Patna. He came to Delhi earlier in the day to visit his ailing uncle.

The IAS officer was promoted as District Magistrate on July 31. This was his first posting as a District Magistrate.

Further investigation is underway.