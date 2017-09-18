Have more material to substantiate charges against Karti: CBI to SC

The on Monday claimed in the Supreme that it has more material to substantiate its charges against Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, in a graft case.



During the brief hearing in the case which took place twice during the day before a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, the said it was ready with a sealed envelope containing the documents to buttress its probe done so far.



However, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Karti, said that the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, should not take on record the documents without the agency filing an affidavit in this regard.The bench adjourned the matter for final hearing on September 22 on the appeal of the challenging the Madras High order staying government's look out circular againstThe FIR lodged by the on May 15 had alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Karti's father was the Finance Minister.Sibal alleged that the has been seeking adjournments in the case and a person cannot be interrogated in this manner.Earlier, he had alleged that all baseless allegations have been levelled against Karti and had challenged the to bring out the details of any property which the Chidambarams cannot account for.Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, had vehemently countered the submission and said the probe was at a very crucial stage and substantial information have been given to the in a sealed cover.On September 1, the had told the apex that there were "good, cogent" reasons for issuing look out circular against Karti.On August 18, the had asked Karti to appear before the investigating officer at the headquarters here for questioning in the case.The bench had given the probe agency the liberty to question Karti as many times it wanted.Before this, the apex had said that Karti would not be allowed to leave India without subjecting himself to investigation in the case. The had then stayed the Madras High order putting on hold the LOC issued by the Centre against Karti.The had claimed that the FDI proposal of the media house, cleared by Chidambaram, was "fallacious".The FIR was registered on May 15 before the special judge here and the registration of the case was followed by searches at the residences and offices of Karti and his friends on May 16.