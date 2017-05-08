TRENDING ON BS
India exaggerating CPEC concerns: Chinese media
Have seen worse, Kashmir situation will improve, says CM Mehbooba Mufti

Every youth in Kashmir is not a stone pelter, Mufti added

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Mehbooba Mufti
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said Kashmir had seen worse days in the past and hoped the situation would improve here soon.

Mufti was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the opening of the civil secretariat offices in summer capital Srinagar, after six months during which these offices functioned in winter capital Jammu.

"We have seen worse days than these. The situation will improve soon", she said while asserting that every local youth was not a stone pelter.

"Every youth in Kashmir is not a stone pelter," she said.

The seat of governance in the state shuttles on a six monthly basis between the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar.

The heightened security was in place all along the route taken by the VIPs to reach the civil secretariat in Batamaloo area of the city.

