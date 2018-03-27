Haven't filed returns yet? I-T offices open till Mar 31 despite festivals

Income offices and (ASKs) will remain open during holidays from March 29- 31 to facilitate taxpayers in filing returns before the end of the current financial year.

The last date for filing belated returns for Assessment Years 2016-17 and 2017-18 and revised returns for Assessment Year 2016-17 is March 31, 2018.

"To facilitate filing of returns and completion of associated work, all income offices throughout India shall remain open from March 29-31, 2018, " a finance ministry statement said.

While March 29 and March 30 are government holidays on account of and respectively, March 31, the last day of 2017-18 financial year, is a Saturday. Banks too will be shut from March 29-30.

"The ASK centres will also be kept open on these days. All efforts will be made to provide assistance to taxpayers and to facilitate filing of returns by them," the statement added.