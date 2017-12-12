Hawa Hawai, says Cong on Modi's seaplane ride; Rahul dubs it as distraction

The Congress on Tuesday mocked Prime Minister for taking a seaplane for campaigning in Gujarat, terming it "Hawa Hawai" and added that the ruling BJP did not understand development.

"They did not understand development. It is called Hawa Hawai," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a tweet referring to a hit song of Hindi movie "Mr. India".

Surjewala's remarks came after the Prime Minister flew by a seaplane from the Sabarmati river front in Ahmedabad to about 180 km Dharoi in Mehsana district on the last day of the election campaign in Gujarat.





Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said flying in a sea-plane is good but is a distraction as well.

"Modi ji agar seaplane mein udna chahte hain toh kuch galat nahi, acchi baat hai lekin ye ek distraction hai, asli sawaal hai 22 saal mein janta ke liya kya kiya (There is nothing wrong if Prime Minister Modi wants to fly in the sea-plane, it's a good thing. But it's a distraction. The main question is what did he do for the people in the last 22 years)?" asked Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad.

The statement by Gandhi was made after Prime Minister Modi travelled from Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad to Dharoi Dam via seaplane, which is the first-ever flight by such a craft in the country.

The Ahmedabad administration has refused permission both for Modi's and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's roadshows in the city.

Modi drew the attention of the people towards the development work done by the BJP, which has ruled Gujarat since 1995. He tweeted: "With air, roads and rail connectivity, our government is making efforts for harnessing waterways. All this is for 125 crore Indians."

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Conference head Omar Abdullah, posting a picture of the seaplane waiting at the jetty, wondered how the top security for the Prime Minister had been relaxed for him to take the seaplane.

How is it that the security guidelines were relaxed for this flight? No Z+ protectee is allowed to fly in a single engine aircraft, much less the PM of our country. pic.twitter.com/MocJIKh6es — (@OmarAbdullah) December 12, 2017

Today is the last day of campaigning in poll-bound Gujarat before the final phase of state assembly elections.

Remaining parts of Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, are slated to go for polls on December 14.

The first phase of polling took place on December 9 and recorded a voter turnout of 68 per cent.

Counting of votes will take place on December 18.

The Congress is eyeing to dethrone the BJP government in the state.

The last Congress government in Gujarat was led by Chhabildas Mehta from February 17, 1994 to March 13, 1995.