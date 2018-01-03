HC seeks Govt's reply on plea to quash Haj policy barring differently-abled

The High today sought the Centre's response on a plea seeking quashing of certain provisions in the new policy for Haj pilgrims that bar differently-abled persons from undertaking the annual Haj pilgrimage.



A bench of Acting and Justice issued notice to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the and the Haj Committee of on the alleging that some provisions of the new policy violated Articles 14, 21 and 25- pertaining to equality and freedom to practice religion of the Constitution.



The directed authorities to file their response by April 11 on the filed byThe guidelines under the 'eligibility for Haj' mentions that any Indian citizen who is a Muslim can apply for the pilgrimage except those "who do not have the mental or physical health to perform the pilgrimage, persons whose legs are amputated, who are crippled, handicapped, lunatic or otherwise physically/mentally incapacitated".