Business Standard

Health of poisoned ex-Russian spy's daughter 'improving rapidly': hospital

Yulia Skripal is "improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition," Salisbury NHS Trust said in a statement

AFP | PTI  |  London 

Yulia Skripal
Yulia Skripal Photo: Twitter/ @Ian56789

The health of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal's daughter Yulia is "improving rapidly", the hospital that has been treating them since they were found unconscious following a nerve agent attack said on Thursday.

Yulia Skripal is "improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition," Salisbury NHS Trust said in a statement, adding that her father remains in a critical but stable condition.
First Published: Thu, March 29 2018. 23:21 IST

