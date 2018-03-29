Health of poisoned ex-Russian spy's daughter 'improving rapidly': hospital

-
The health of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal's daughter Yulia is "improving rapidly", the hospital that has been treating them since they were found unconscious following a nerve agent attack said on Thursday.
Yulia Skripal is "improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition," Salisbury NHS Trust said in a statement, adding that her father remains in a critical but stable condition.
