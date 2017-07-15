Hearing implant surgery: Delhi govt to bear treatment cost of two kids

Two children, suffering from hearing loss, will undergo implant surgery for which the city has approved a of Rs 4.98 lakh each, officials said today.



The has provided the to the two -- two-and-a-half-year old Zakiya and four-year-old Lalit -- through its Arogya Kosh.



Lalit is a resident of Karawal Nagar, while Zakiya stays at Rishi Kardam Marg in the capital.Chief Minister today handed over authorisation letter of to their parents at his residence."The are suffering from profound Both of them have been provided with of Rs 4.98 lakh each for undergoing"Zakiya and Lalit can't hear since birth and will be able to hear after the operation," a senior official said.Both of them would undergo operation within a week time at the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital.Kejriwal asked the parents to take good care of the and approach him in case of any problem in the future.The was sanctioned by the governing body of Arogya Kosh, a society under the city

