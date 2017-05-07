Heatwave grips Punjab, Haryana; Hisar hottest at 45.4 degree celcius

An intense prevailed in most parts of and on Sunday with the weatherman forecasting no immediate respite.

The maximum temperatures hovered between four and six notches above normal in most parts of the two states, the office said, while adding that the severe conditions would continue over the next 48 hours.

Hisar in registered the highest temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius in the region, five notches above normal.

While Patiala sizzled at 43.6 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal, the maximum temperature at was 43.5 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal.

Karnal braved a high of 43 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal, followed by Ambala at 42.9 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal, at 42.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal and Amritsar at 41.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.