JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Ryan murder: Gurgaon Police illegally destroyed proof, claim CBI sources
Business Standard

Heavy rains back in Chennai, schools to remain shut on Monday

Schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts will remain closed on Monday due to excessive shower

TE Narasimhan 

Chennai rain, Chennai weather, chennai news, chennai rain today, chennai rain forecast, chennai rain news, chennai rain alert, chennai rain 2017, tamil nadu, tamil nadu rain, india news
A couple crosses the waterlogged service road near the Marina beach during heavy downpour due to the onset of Northeast monsoon in Chennai. Photo: PTI

Heavy rains started again on Monday after a gap of four days in Tamil Nadu. Schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts will remain closed on Monday due to excessive rainfall which is expected to continue for the next three days.

"The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Chennai throughout the day. Considering the students' welfare, schools will be closed on Monday," said Chennai District Collector V Anbuselvan.

According to the Met Department, Nungambakkam recorded 52 mm of rainfall at 11 p.m. on Sunday and Meenambakkam 18.2 mm.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami reviewed monsoon preparedness on Sunday and said, "There's no water-logging in Chennai now. Inundation was mainly in low-lying areas. The 434 crore storm water drain project, Jayalalithaa had launched, is nearing completion".

IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu due to a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast. 

An associated cyclonic circulation is extending up to 7.6 km.  The system is expected to become more marked during the next 24 hours.

As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, Chennai will witness light rainfall during the next few hours in the daytime. However, the intensity of rains is expected to pick up the pace during the late evening and night hours. Thus, moderate to heavy rainfall activity may make an appearance over the city of Chennai for another 24 to 48 hours.
First Published: Mon, November 13 2017. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements