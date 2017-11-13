Heavy rains back in Chennai, schools to remain shut on Monday

Heavy rains started again on Monday after a gap of four days in Schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts will remain closed on Monday due to excessive rainfall which is expected to continue for the next three days.

"The IMD has forecast throughout the day. Considering the students' welfare, schools will be closed on Monday," said Chennai District Collector V Anbuselvan.

According to the Met Department, Nungambakkam recorded 52 mm of rainfall at 11 p.m. on Sunday and Meenambakkam 18.2 mm.

Chief Minister reviewed monsoon preparedness on Sunday and said, "There's no water-logging in Chennai now. Inundation was mainly in low-lying areas. The 434 crore storm water drain project, Jayalalithaa had launched, is nearing completion".

IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of due to a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast.

An associated cyclonic circulation is extending up to 7.6 km. The system is expected to become more marked during the next 24 hours.

As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, Chennai will witness light rainfall during the next few hours in the daytime. However, the intensity of rains is expected to pick up the pace during the late evening and night hours. Thus, moderate to heavy rainfall activity may make an appearance over the city of Chennai for another 24 to 48 hours.