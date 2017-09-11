Heavy rains lash Bengaluru; parts of city flooded as lakes overflow

Incessant rains in the last few days led to overflowing of lakes in which flooded some parts of the city, while scattered rainfall was observed in many parts of the country.



Low-lying areas were inundated and several tress were uprooted in the southern parts of due to rains.

All lakes in & around #Anekal is almost filled..

Just 1 week back lake bed was seen!#BengaluruRains #Falls pic.twitter.com/J5OTol24e3 — Pruthvin Reddy (@Pruthvinreddy) September 11, 2017

These pictures show severity of the last night rain & BBMP apathy towards public safety. #BengaluruRains

Pics form JP nagar & Jaya Nagar pic.twitter.com/Zv2XKhTpwX — Manjunath Naglikar (@manjunathn2) September 9, 2017

The city, which gauged 70 mm of rains in 24 hours till this morning, has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the last few days, the department said.A portion of the compound wall in the campus of software major in the Electronic City here collapsed in the early hours due to heavy rainfall, the company said.accompanied by strong winds on Friday had uprooted 135 trees in the city. Three people, travelling in a car, died that day when a tree fell on the vehicle, Bruhat Mahanagara Palike spokesperson Suresh said.Also, the body of an 18-year old boy, who washed away in an open drain in Seshadripuram yesterday has been recovered by the NDRF, which has increased the number of its teams from six to 12 to help the BBMP in tackling emergencies during the monsoon season, he said.Waters from the overflowing lakes surrounding BTM Layout and Koramangala also have inundated residential colonies. Waterlogging was also witnessed in Nelamangala and Dabaspeth, he said.Delhi witnessed a bright and humid day with the maximum temperature settling at 36.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal and humidity levels oscillated between 86 and 44 per cent.Isolated places in Bihar received light to moderate rains but in major cities, including Patna, maximum temperatures soared by 3-5 degrees Celsius due to no rainfall.Purnea received 12.8 mm of rains during the day. Patna and Gaya, however, did not receive any rainfall since yesterday.Bhagalpur recorded the highest maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius while Patna registered 36.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Gaya 35.4 degrees Celsius and Purnea 33.7 degrees Celsius.Coochbehar in the northern parts of received 94.6 mm rains in the 24 hours till this morning, while its neighbouring Jalpaiguri district got 64 mm of precipitation during the same period.There was no rainfall recorded in Kolkata or in any other parts of gangetic region of the state.Rainfalloccurred in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha region and there was no appreciable change in maximum and minimum temperatures in those areas.Parts of Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana also received rains.