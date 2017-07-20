Heavy rains lead to traffic jams in Delhi-NCR, waterlogging in many areas

People in Delhi and the Capital Region (NCR) got relief from the sweltering heat on Thursday but early morning heavy rain caused waterlogging in many key roads and residential areas, sparking traffic snarls during peak hours.

The Delhi Traffic Police helpline received over 70 complaints of waterlogging, while many traffic signals also stopped functioning due to the rain.

"Till now we have received more than 70 complaints of waterlogging in the city. We are trying to look into the matter one by one," a senior officer said.

He said that most of the complaints were related to South Delhi neighbourhoods such as Nizammudin, Malviya Nagar and Okhla, among others. Over 20 complaints were reported from East Delhi as well.

The India Meterological Department said that till 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, Delhi had received 25.8 mm of rainfall. It forecast light showers throughout the day.

Common people suffered the most due to the traffic snarls caused by the waterlogging.

"Such was the traffic jam due to the water logging that I was stuck in the Lajpat Nagar-Ashram stretch for one-and-a-half hours. It felt as if no cars were moving. If such is the condition then better Delhi does not receive rain," PR professional Govind Pradhan, whose office is in Noida, told IANS.

People in Noida too witnessed similar situation as office goers and schoolchildren had to suffer the most in massive traffic jams as many signals were not working, adding to the chaos.

"I had to sail through to reach my office," said Sunil Kothari, who works in a media house based in Noida.

Kothari said roads and bylanes in and around Sector 19 and 20 were submerged.

"I had to drive through a huge mass of water. It was a bumper-to-bumper jam."

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature was recorded 25.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The Met has forecast light rains through out the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35 degrees celsius.

Humidity at 8.30 am was 98 per cent.

Wednesday's maximum temperature was recorded 28 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was recorded at 36 degrees Celsius.

