Heavy snowfall witnessed at Davos ahead of World Economic Forum summit 2018

Davos, a town in the Swiss Alps and also the venue for World Economic Forum (WEF) summit 2018 experienced a heavy snow on Sunday.
One of the residents termed the snowfall as "exceptional," in a Twitter post.
"The snow awaits you in Davos @minniemelange It's an exceptional snowfall for an exceptional year!," the tweet read.
Taking a potshot at United States President Donald Trump, another one tweeted, "No more railway connection to #Davos due to heavy snowfall.
Does Mother nature probably not want Mr. #Trump up here in the mountains."
The World Economic Forum (WEF) Summit is scheduled to be held on January 23 in Davos-Klosters.
Presidents of 60 countries and over 350 international leaders will participate in the forum.
The theme for this year's WEF summit is - "Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the WEF summit. He will deliver a keynote speech at the plenary session and attend a gathering of business tycoons.
This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the WEF since the earlier one by H D Deve Gowda in 1997.
The WEF, which describes itself as an international organisation for public-private cooperation and was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation, hosts its annual meeting in Davos every year in January.
