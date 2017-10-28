Here comes Pedal Delhi but roads, offices not yet cycle-ready

For Gurleen Kaur, this Diwali was the first time she stayed away from home during the festival. She is a homemaker with a passion for cycling. After scaling the heights of Leh last year, 45-year-old Kaur decided to be a part of a group of people led by Commandant Rajesh Thakur of the Sashastra Seema Bal that cycled the rough tracks of Arunachal Pradesh this month. She cycled 730 km over six days. “MTB Hornbill Flight Race was certainly more challenging than anything I’d done before because we cycled in the rain and heat on broken tarmac and cart and kuccha tracks. ...