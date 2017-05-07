TRENDING ON BS
Twitterati have a field day on charges by Kapil Mishra against Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday divested Kapil Mishra of his Water and Tourism and Culture portfolios

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Kapil Mishra
Kapil Mishra. (Photo: Twitter)

Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra made a shocking revelation today, claiming that he witnessed Health Minister Satyendra Jain giving Rs 2 crore in cash to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.  Mishra added that he informed Delhi's Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) about this transaction immediately.
 
"Where did the money come from? They must say what was done with the money?" he said.
 
 "I asked him 'What is this? What is this for?' He (Kejriwal) refused to answer. And then he said 'In politics things like this happen that can only be talked about later,'" Mishra added.

 
The minister had earlier tweeted that he has "witnessed HIM taking illegal cash".
 
Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday divested Kapil Mishra of his Water and Tourism and Culture portfolios and inducted AAP legislators Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gehlot in his cabinet. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Mishra was fired because of mismanagement that resulted in a major water crisis during the MCD polls. 
 
Mishra claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched against him due to the alleged Rs 400-crore water tanker scandal. 

As soon as these allegations were made by Mishra, twitter was flooded with outlandish reactions.
 
Here’s how twitter is reacting to this:

