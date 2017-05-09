Submitting your EPF claim got easier. Here's how you can do it online

Submitting your claims just got easier with the Employees’ Organisation (EPFO) providing the service online.

The recent move is part of the retirement fund organisation's efforts to become more user friendly. In February this year, the had introduced composite forms (Aadhaar and non-Aadhaar) by replacing the erstwhile forms 19 (for final settlement), 1OC (pension withdrawal benefit) and 31 (partial withdrawal) to simplify the submission of claims by subscribers.

According to Livemint , it will be the Aadhaar-based composite form which will be used for online submission.

The website provides a step-by-step guide:

1) First, your Universal Account Number (UAN) must be activated.

2) The mobile contact number used by the used to activate his or her UAN must also be active.

3) If it is a multiple member ID, all accounts will have to be merged under a single account before proceeding. If this does not apply to you, you can move to KYC.

4) Also, your KYC will have to be seeded into If not, you will be asked to provide your Aadhaar number, bank account number, IFSC and PAN details to apply or online According to Mint, yout permanent account number is needed if you have not been an member for at least 5 years. “Only those individuals whose Aadhaar information has been verified and three data entries match—name, date of birth and gender—will be eligible to use the online service,” V P Joy, central commissioner, EPFO, told Mint.

5) Once the background work is done, according to the report, you can submit your online by using the Aadhaar-based form, which you can access once you log into the member portal. The form will be pre-filled with your basic information. At this point, you need to select the type of withdrawal you wish to make.

6) Final settlement: This was earlier covered under Form 19. For making the claim, you will have to provide your date of joining and date of exit from your place of occupation. These dates will be available on the database.To make this claim, you should not be working at that time in any workplace covered under the Employees’ and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952. However, you can make such a only once 2 months have elapsed from your last date of employment. Also, your total period of service should be more than a period of 6 months.

7) Partial withdrawal: This was earlier covered under Form 31, and will now come under the above Aadhaar-based form.

8) Pension withdrawal benefit: The same rules apply as for final settlement.

9) After completing and submitting the above, you will receive an OTP code to confirm your KYC. Subsequently, your will have been submitted.