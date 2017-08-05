Here's why Indian women are increasingly falling off employment map

In the first four months of 2017, a nugget of information went by unnoticed: While for men increased by 0.9 million, 2.4 million fell off the map, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian (CMIE), a think tank.



“Only suffer when there’s an problem,” said Mahesh Vyas, CMIE managing director and CEO.



The trend for this year points to a continuing story of Indian increasingly clocking out of the workplace.It might not seem like it at first glance. You see employed everywhere, in ad agencies and start-ups, on construction sites and in fields, in shops and restaurants, in schools and anganwadis, flying airplanes and driving taxis.Yet, if the number of who quit in India between 2004-05 and 2011-12 (the last year for which census data is available), was a city, it would, at 19.6 million , be the third-most populated in the world, after Shanghai and Beijing.Only 27% Indian are currently in the Among G-20 countries, only is worse, reported on April 9, 2016. Within South Asia in 2013, India had the lowest rate of female employment after Pakistan. In over two decades preceding 2013, female labour force participation in India fell from 34.8% to 27%, according to an April 2017 World Bank report

India’s female (FLFP) rate is highest among and in both and urban areas, according to this March 2017 World Bank report, which analysed government data from 2004-05 to 2011-12. These two groups, and those with college education, are also the groups that experienced the largest drops in FLFP rates over this period.



There are no indications that it’s getting better.



Much of this slide has come in the post liberalisation years, when you would imagine that a growing would fling open doors of opportunity. At roughly the same time that were quitting jobs, an additional 24.3 million men went to work, according to an April 2017 World Bank report, Precarious Drop: Reassessing Patterns of Female in India.



Even more inexplicably, went missing from the workplace at precisely the same time that girls were making massive advances in The enrolment rate of girls in elementary is nearly 100%. In higher education, it’s nudged up from just 7.5% in 2002-03 to 20% in 2012-13.



Over the next few months IndiaSpend will track declining female through on-the-ground reports that seek to understand the various constraints that inhibit their and in the workforce.

should lead to jobs, but that’s not happening in India

The logical link that should lead to is broken in India. In India, 67% of girls who are graduates do not work. In towns and cities, 68.3% of who graduate don’t have paid jobs, says a 2015 report by the United Nations Programme (UNDP), Women’s Voices, Employment and Entrepreneurship in India.



“More girls are being educated than boys,” said Pronab Sen, country head for the International Growth Centre’s (IGC) India Central Programme and the country’s first chief statistician. “You have to ask, ‘where are they going and what are they doing’?”



Why should we care?



If participated in the at par with men, India could increase by up to 60%, or $2.9 trillion, by 2025, according to a 2015 study by the McKinsey Global Institute, a think tank. At present, contribute a mere 17% to the country’s GDP, well below the global average of 37%.

Improving, Enrolment Rising But Dropping Off Labour Force

Women’s earnings are also linked to their personal well-being. Quite simply, a woman who brings money into the house is likely to have greater clout and status in that family. Improved labour market prospects for daughters and daughters-in-law could lead to greater investment in their and health.



But perhaps, most important, it matters because want paid The 2011 Sample Survey found that over a third of in urban India and half in areas who engage mainly in housework want a paying job.



So, if want jobs, why are they quitting? What’s holding them back?



The power of choice, the shame of a working wife: Complex reasons



Ongoing research and IndiaSpend’s own on-the-ground reporting suggests a complex web of constraints that keep away from the workplace.



Chief amongst these is the issue of women’s agency.



A man is expected to have a paid job. When he seeks one, he needs nobody’s permission. Girls and women, on the other hand, almost without exception must have the permission of their fathers, brothers, husbands and in some cases even village panchayats in order to work or even learn skills that will make them employable.



In Haryana’s Jhajjar district, Jyoti Kadian, currently employed in a steel factory, will be getting married in November to a navy man who has told her he has no objections to her working – but only in a government job. “I’m trying to get one, but it’s not easy,” said Kadian, conscious that time is running out.



In Mumbai, Naseema Sheikh, the daughter of a plumber, joined a four-month training course after completing 12th grade in school. When she received a job offer from a salon, her brother said there was no need for her to work. “He says, ‘I am providing for you so what need is there for you to go so far to work?’” she said.



In an Aurangabad slum, a truck driver tells me why he refused permission to let his 19-year-old daughter work in a restaurant after she completed a two-month hospitality course with Pratham Institute. “Next thing you know, she will be running off to have a love marriage, and I will not be able to show my face anywhere,” he said. In the small one-room house where he lives with five daughters and a son, his wife said not a word. Asked what she felt about a working daughter, she shrugged her shoulders and then got up to make tea.



When her husband got transferred to Mizoram, patent attorney Priyadarshini Gauri found herself without a job after working for nine years. “I would have liked some remote working opportunities in my field but there were none,” she said. While she waits for his three-year posting to end, she has had a baby, enrolled in a masters in history and is learning to play the guitar.



“I miss those good old days when you know you’ve done terrific work,” she said in an email interview. “Being employed gives you a validation that no amount of ‘home-making’ can.”



Patriarchy, cultural and social attitudes exist all over India. But in many states in the north, there’s a feeling of ‘shame’ if a man’s wife works, said Pronab Sen. Unsurprisingly, Bihar, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab report the lowest rates of female participation, whereas hill states such as Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh where men have historically migrated out for work, leaving in charge of village economies, female or FLFP to use a brief acronym for a distressing trend, is high.



Family and responsibility for household work are other serious constraints. either don’t accept jobs, or quit because of ‘family reasons’ found a 2016 study of young, single by Evidence for Policy Design, a team of Harvard faculty researchers from the Harvard Kennedy School.



‘In the end, it’s difficult to find a job if you can’t leave home alone’



about appropriate for and the enforcement of these norms by parents, in-laws and husbands dictates their ability to seek The 2011 Indian Human Survey finds that a sizeable number of need to take permission from a family member to even go to the market or health centre, said Rohini Pande of Harvard Kennedy School. “In the end, it’s pretty difficult to look for a job if you can’t leave the house alone,” she said.



Even when are ‘allowed’ to work, there are conditions that must be met. Is the job close to home? Are there fixed working hours that will allow her to be back in time to cook the dinner and put the kids to bed? Is safe and inexpensive public transportation available?



Safety is emerging as a key concern, said Farzana Afridi, associate professor with the Indian Statistical Institute. Public spaces are dominated by men. Moreover, there’s a dire shortage of infrastructure that would enable women’s in the workplace – hostels for working and crèches for their children, for instance.



“Managements will often tell you how make for very reliable employees with low absenteeism and attrition rates,” said Afridi. “But not many are prepared to provide the infrastructure that would enable their fuller ”



Medha Uniyal, programme director of the Pratham Institute was blunter: “When you have on the payroll, you are legally required to provide facilities like a crèche. So, a lot of employers have a clear mandate of not hiring ”



The role of companies in nurturing certainly calls for scrutiny. After manage to convince their families to allow them work, they often encounter yet another hurdle: companies that don’t want to hire them. “There is a clear case of discrimination by companies that give a raw deal,” said CMIE’s Mahesh Vyas.



Finally, themselves seem inclined to choose trades that are traditionally ‘ oriented’: and for instance. “ and a lack of information often limit women’s opportunities to so-called “traditional” jobs, closely linked to typical ideas of what can and cannot do,” said Clement Chauvet, chief of skills and business development, UNDP.



Sectors with fastest growth, most are dominated by men



Unfortunately, sectors with the fastest growth and maximum hiring – telecom, and the core sectors — are dominated by men. In telecom, 83.84% of all employees are men; 78.79% in banking, financial services and and 74.75% in core sectors like oil and gas, power, steel and minerals, according to the India Skills Report 2017. themselves show a clear preference for trades that are traditionally ‘ oriented’: and for instance, said Clement Chauvet, UNDP’s chief of skills and



An obvious solution is skilling. The prime minister’s Skill India Mission is targeted to train over 400 million people by 2022.



But there’s a mismatch between programmes, aspiration and the job market. “It’s important that we make sure we skill young people to meet what industry demands,” said Chauvet.



Moreover, existing skilling programmes are simply too small to count, said IGC’s Sen. The bulk of skilling programmes take place as apprenticeships with ustads or in small-scale industries that are male dominated and where fathers and husbands do not like sending their girls and wives.



Another solution would be to make it incumbent upon companies to disclose in hiring employees. “I’m not suggesting there should be reservation. But companies that function on shareholder money and bank loans should be made to disclose the gender breakup of their employees,” said Vyas.



All work. Much of it – fetching firewood and water, cooking and cleaning, taking care of children and the elderly in India — is unpaid and unrecognized.



Very often, seek when there is poverty and they must contribute to the household income just to survive. But when household incomes increase, they might consider the option of quitting paid work. Typically, when economies expand and the services sector grows, they get back into the workforce.



This upswing of what economists call the ‘U-curve’ hasn’t happened yet. When it will – or even if — is the big question.



This is the first of a series of stories that will investigate, over the next few months, why Indian are dropping out of the workplace.

