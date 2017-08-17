TRENDING ON BS
High alert in Delhi HC after bomb threat, cops, SWAT teams on the spot

Delhi Police, SWAT teams, fire tenders and the bomb squad immediately have reached the spot

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Delhi HC bomb threat
Delhi HC on high alert after Police received call about bomb threat; Police, SWAT teams, fire tenders & bomb squad at the spot | Photo Twitter: ANI

The Delhi High Court has been put on high alert after the police received a call about a bomb threat in the premises on Thursday.

The Delhi Police, SWAT teams, fire tenders and the bomb squad immediately have reached the spot to avoid any untoward situation.

Further details are awaited.

