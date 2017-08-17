High alert in Delhi HC after bomb threat, cops, SWAT teams on the spot

-
The Delhi High Court has been put on high alert after the police received a call about a bomb threat in the premises on Thursday.
The Delhi Police, SWAT teams, fire tenders and the bomb squad immediately have reached the spot to avoid any untoward situation.
Further details are awaited.
