High court dismisses Karti Chidambaram's plea challenging ED summons

Amazon receives NCPCR notice for employing children for delivery service
Concurring with the Centre's view that the probe over money-laundering charges in the Aircel-Maxis deal was being monitored by the Supreme Court, the Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a batch of petitions including that of former Union minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti challenging summons by the Enforcement Dire-ctorate (ED). 

Petitioners, including Karti Chidambaram and Advantage Strategic Consultants Private Limited's directors, had challenged the summons.

The firm, facing a probe into the Aircel-Maxis deal had challenged the search operations (besides the summons) conducted on its premises as against the law.

Karti, counsel N R R Arun Natarajan, had sought quashing the summons issued to him by ED.He had, inter alia, contended that the summons was malice in law, adding a campaign was on to bring discredit and harm to the reputation of his father Chidambaram, a leading Opposition leader.

