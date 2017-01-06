High court dismisses Karti Chidambaram's plea challenging ED summons

Concurring with the Centre's view that the probe over money-laundering charges in the Aircel-Maxis deal was being monitored by the Supreme Court, the on Thursday dismissed a batch of petitions including that of former Union minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti challenging summons by the (ED).

Petitioners, including and Advantage Strategic Consultants Private Limited's directors, had challenged the summons.

The firm, facing a probe into the Aircel-Maxis deal had challenged the search operations (besides the summons) conducted on its premises as against the law.

Karti, counsel N R R Arun Natarajan, had sought quashing the summons issued to him by ED.He had, inter alia, contended that the summons was malice in law, adding a campaign was on to bring discredit and harm to the reputation of his father Chidambaram, a leading Opposition leader.