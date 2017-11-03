JUST IN
Chanda Kochhar, Priyanka Chopra among world's most powerful women: Forbes

German Chancellor Angela Merkel topped the list, followed by UK Prime Minister Theresa May

Press Trust of India & Forbes 

Five Indian women, led by ICICI Bank Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (CEO & MD) Chanda Kochhar, have been featured on Forbes’ world’s 100 most powerful women list. 

German Chancellor Angela Merkel topped the list, followed by UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Co-chair Melinda Gates, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, and General Motors CEO Mary Barra. 

The list covered four metrics — money (either net worth, company revenues, assets, or gross domestic product); media presence; spheres of influence and impact, analysed both within the context of each woman’s field (media, technology, business, philanthropy/NGOs, politics, and finance) and outside of it. Here’s a list of the Indian women who made the cut:

First Published: Fri, November 03 2017. 01:28 IST

