High possibility of avalanche in Kashmir in next 24 hours, warns govt

Authorities in Kashmir on Sunday issued a high danger warning for the next 24 hours, advising people to take precautionary measures to avert any untoward incidents.

The administration has issued a high danger warning valid for next 24-hours for avalanche-prone areas in the Kashmir division, a government spokesman said.

He said that as per the office of the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, high danger warning from 5:00 pm onwards on January 29 for avalanche-prone slopes in Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kulgam, and and districts.

Accordingly, he said, all the deputy commissioners in the division, including Leh and Kargil, have been asked to advise people not to venture in avalanche-prone areas and to keep clearing snow depositions from roofs of their houses and bunkers to avoid damages.

He said people have been asked to take all precautionary measures so as to avert any untoward incident.