Himachal CM to appear before Delhi court in Rs 10-crore DA case

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, his wife Pratibha Singh, and others appeared before a court here on Monday in a disproportionate assets case worth over Rs 10-crore.

Singh and others appeared before Special Judge Virender Kumar Goyal in pursuance of summons issued against them.

They also moved bail application which was already listed on May 29.

Apart from Singh, the others accused in the case are Life Insurance Corporation agent Anand Chauhan, his associate Chunni Lal, Joginder Singh Ghalta, Prem Raj, Lawan Kumar Roach, Vakamullah Chandrashekhar and Ram Prakash Bhatia, who were also summoned.

The CBI, in its charge-sheet, said that the Chief Minister was in possession of assets worth Rs 10,30,47,946.40 in his own name as well as in the names of his family members.

Singh has failed to give a satisfactorily answer regarding the assets which did not tally with his known income.