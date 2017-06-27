Himachal: Heavy rains trigger landslides near Mandi, tourists stranded

The Mandi-Pathankot national highway was blocked for more than four hours due to a landslide

Heavy rains under the effect of fresh western disturbances lashed parts of even as minimum temperatures rose marginally and the weather in the lower hills was sultry.



Heavy rains triggered landslide at several places. The Mandi-Pathankot highway was blocked for more than four hours due to a landslide near Mandi and many vehicles were stranded.



With the likely to hit the state in the next four or five days, the local Met office has warned of heavy to very heavy rains at some places tomorrow and the day after.



Jogindernagar, which received 84 mm rains since yesterday, was the wettest followed by Mandi 78.2 mm, Nahan 49.1 mm, Dharamshala 49 mm, Poanta Sahib 43 mm, Bijahi 34 mm, Palampur 25 mm and Kangra 18 mm rainfall.



Una was the hottest in the state recording a high of 39.6 degrees Celsius followed by Bhuntar 33.6 degrees Celsius, Kangra 33.5 degrees Celsius, Sundernagar 32.6 degrees Celsius and Nahan 29.4 degrees Celsius.



Minimum temperatures rose marginally and Keylong in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district registered a low of 12.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Manali 14 degrees Celsius and Kalpa 15.4 degrees Celsius.

Press Trust of India