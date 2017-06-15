Himachal Pradesh: 10 dead, 30 injured in a bus accident in Kangra

At least 10 persons were killed and over 30 injured in a near the village in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Thursday.

The bus full of pilgrims was from

The Superintendent of Police Kangra confirmed the report.

The bus was travelling from Himachal's pilgrimage centre Chintpurni to Kangra's Jwalamukhi temple.

Chief Minister has expressed his condolences and assured help to the victims.