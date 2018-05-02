-
ALSO READHPBOSE class 12th result 2018: Know toppers' list and steps to check result Retest not to delay CBSE Class 10, Class 12 results 2018: Find likely date UP Board topper list 2018: Girls outshine boys; 6 prisoners also clear exam Telangana SSC 10th results 2018 declared: Steps to download your result Punjab Board PSEB exam: Girls outshine boys; check result, toppers' list
-
The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is set to announce on Wednesday the results for Class 10 examinations on its official website hpbose.org. However, the official timing has not yet been confirmed.
Students can also check the HP Board Class 10th Result 2018 on other websites such as examresults.net, and indiaresults.com.
The board had conducted the HP Board Class 10 Examination 2018 between March 7 to March 20. Over 100,000 students had appeared in the examination.
The Himachal Board had made elaborate arrangements to prevent any malpractice. CCTV cameras were installed in exam halls among other measures.
To check the HP Board Class 10th Result 2018 result, students must follow the following steps:
Step 1: Log on to the official website – hpbose.org
Step 2: look for 'Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10th Result 2018’ link on the homepage and click on it.
Step 3: Fill all the asked details
Step 4: Click submit
Step 5: Download your result
Students should keep their admit card or hall tickets with them while logging on to the official website as they will come handy in filling the asked details.
In the Class 12 result announced on April 24, the overall pass percentage was 70.18%. While the girls put up a stellar performance in the arts and commerce streams, boys dominated the science stream’s merit list.
Sahil Kattna and Vikrant Rewal jointly topped the science stream by scoring 98%. Saijal Arora and Akshma Thakur topped the Commerce and Arts' stream respectively.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU