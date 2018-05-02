The Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is set to announce on Wednesday the results for Class 10 examinations on its official website org. However, the official timing has not yet been confirmed.

Students can also check the Class 10th Result 2018 on other websites such as examresults.net, and indiaresults.com.

The board had conducted the Class 10 Examination 2018 between March 7 to March 20. Over 100,000 students had appeared in the examination.



The Himachal Board had made elaborate arrangements to prevent any malpractice. CCTV cameras were installed in exam halls among other measures.

To check the Class 10th Result 2018 result, students must follow the following steps:

Step 1: Log on to the official website – org

Step 2: look for ' Board Class 10th Result 2018’ link on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Fill all the asked details

Step 4: Click submit

Step 5: Download your result

Students should keep their admit card or hall tickets with them while logging on to the official website as they will come handy in filling the asked details.

In the Class 12 result announced on April 24, the overall pass percentage was 70.18%. While the girls put up a stellar performance in the arts and commerce streams, boys dominated the science stream’s merit list.

Sahil Kattna and Vikrant Rewal jointly topped the science stream by scoring 98%. Saijal Arora and Akshma Thakur topped the Commerce and Arts' stream respectively.