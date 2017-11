Prime Minister will on Sunday address three election rallies at Una, and in Himachal Pradesh.

As per reports, the star campaigner of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prime Minister Modi, will address 'Parivartan' rallies in these regions.

The Assembly elections in the state is slated on November 9, campaigning of which will end on November 7.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh will address rallies in various constituencies of Hamirpur and Kangra districts.

This will be PM Modi's third visit to Himachal in the past four days.

On the other hand, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address party rallies in Ponta Sahib, Chamba and Nagrota tomorrow.