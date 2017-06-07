Himachal Pradesh weather: Thunderstorm in Shimla, temperature cools down

Keylong in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti registered a low of 9.7 degrees Celsius

Keylong in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti registered a low of 9.7 degrees Celsius

A thunderstorm today lashed and its surrounding areas while several places in the mid and lower hills of witnessed scattered rains, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat.



The maximum temperatures in the region dropped by three to five notches after the thunderstorm accompanied by light showers and the people in and Una, which experienced the season's hottest day on Saturday, enjoyed a pleasant evening.



The lower hills had scattered rains. Banjar and Bhuntar received 41 mm and 21 mm of rains respectively, followed by Kotkhai (13 mm), Seobagh (11 mm), Bajaura (7 mm) and Theog (4 mm).



The maximum temperatures dropped by a few notches. Una was the hottest place in the state with a high of 40.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Sundernagar (35.9), Nahan (34.7), Dharamsala (33.8), Solan (33), (28.3) and Kalpa (25.2 degrees Celsius).



The nights were warmer with Una and Palampur recording minimum temperatures of 29.8 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius respectively.



Keylong in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti registered a low of 9.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Kalpa and Manali (11 degrees Celsius each), Bhuntar (18), (20.9), Sundernagar and Dharamsala (21.4 each), Bhuntar (21.9), Solan (22.2) and Nahan (25.9 degrees Celsius).



The MeT office here has warned of a thunderstorm, accompanied by a hailstorm, in the lower and mid-hills over the next two days and forecast rains or thundershowers at many places in the mid-hills over the next six days and rains or snow in the higher hills for the next four days.

Press Trust of India