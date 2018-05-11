Mumbai supercop Himanshu Roy commits suicide; forensic team arrives at spot

Maharashtra's Additional Director General of Police reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself in on Friday afternoon, official sources said. Roy, who would have turned 55 next month, was fighting cancer and was on medical leave since 2016. The forensic team has arrived at his residence for investigation. According to preliminary information, shot himself at around 1:40 pm with his service revolver at his home in south He was rushed to the Bombay Hospital where he was declared dead. Himanshu Roy, from the 1988 batch of Indian Police Service (IPS), had served in elite groups of the Police, including as chief of the (ATS) and in the Crime Branch.before being appointed as the additional director general of police in November 2016. Roy is credited with being involved in many high-profile investigations, including journalist J Dey murder case and the murder of fringe Bollywood actor Laila Khan and law graduate Pallavi Purkhayasta. Roy, who was joint commissioner of police (Crime) from 2012-2014, is credited with leading the investigation into the IPL betting scandal. Forensic team arrives at Former ATS Chief Himanshu Roy’s residence. Roy committed suicide by shooting himself at his residence in earlier today pic.twitter.com/Jmq9XtyobE — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2018 In his career spanning 15 years, was also part of the team which pursued leads related to American-born Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist David Headley, who was involved in carrying out a recce mission ahead of the 26/11 terror strike. He was then transferred to the state ATS. During his tenure as the agency's chief, software engineer Anees Ansari was arrested for allegedly planning to blow up the American school at the Bandra Kurla complex. Himanshu Roy, who still seven years of service left, was deemed as a committed and sharp police officer by his peers. "He was very soft-spoken. He was disciplined. There are many other cases which were handled by him. He was extremely sharp," said ex-Mumbai police commissioner Arup Patnaik, reported Firstpost. Shocked over the death of Roy, former Mumbai police commissioner M N Singh said that police officers undergo tremendous pressure and need to be given proper rest and leave. Singh added that Roy was barely interacting with people as he had taken seriously ill. "He was suffering from cancer but he was fighting it. It is very unfortunate that he had to end his life like this," Singh said after visiting Roy's family to express his condolences, according to news agency PTI. Questioning the reason over his alleged suicide, Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said that Roy had apparently informed the home ministry that he was being targetted but his caution was paid no heed, added Firspost. With agency inputs